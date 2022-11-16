MAUSTON—Bernard E. Beranek, age 83 of Mauston, WI passed away at his home on October 25, 2022. He was born on April 25, 1939 to Edmund and Mary (Kranz) Beranek.

Please join our family in celebrating Bernard with good food, drinks, and unlimited stories with a celebration of his life scheduled on Saturday, November 26, 2022 from 2-6 p.m. at The Lodge in Mauston. In keeping with Bernard’s wishes, a private mass will be held at Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mauston, WI. A Christian burial will take place at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences available at www.harefuneralhome.com