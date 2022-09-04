Bernard J. Eden from the township of La Crescent, Minn., died on August 28, 2022, at Bethany Saint Joseph Care Center in La Crosse. A funeral Mass for Bernard will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022, at St. Peter Parish in Hokah, Minn., at 11:00 a.m. The Mass will be preceded by a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be at Crucifixion Cemetery in La Crescent followed by a luncheon at Crucifixion School in La Crescent. In lieu of flowers, the Eden family requests donations in support of Crucifixion School. His full obituary is online at couleecremation.com.