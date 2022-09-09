 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bernard J. Eden

Bernard J. Eden from the township of La Crescent (MN) died on August 28, 2022 at Bethany Saint Joseph Care Center in La Crosse. A funeral Mass for Bernard will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022 at St. Peter Parish in Hokah, MN at 11:00 a.m. The Mass will be preceded by a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be at Crucifixion Cemetery in La Crescent followed by a luncheon at Crucifixion School in La Crescent. In lieu of flowers, the Eden family requests donations in support of Crucifixion School. His full obituary is online at couleecremation.com.

