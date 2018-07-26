WHEATON, Ill. — Bernardine A. Raymond, 88, of Wheaton passed away Wednesday, July 25, 2018.
Loving mother of Roxanne (Paul) Michael, Michael (Kathy) Mills, Shannon (Bob) Frey, Tracy (Rick) Eidler, the late Thomas Mills and the late Wendy Mills; cherished grandmother of Jamie (Ryan) Engelhardt, Tom (Pam) Mills, Kelly (John) Bergendahl, Bobby Frey, Quinn Michael, Derek (Stephanie) Eidler, Kathleen (Matt) Tullar, Stephanie Eidler, Alexandra Michael, Hayley (Ed) McClendon, Ashlee (Scott) Knapp, Elizabeth (Pablo) Fisher and the late Megan Frey; great-grandmother of many; dear sister of Kathleen Kavanaugh, Eileen (the late Joe) Skaggs, Kenneth (Shirley) Kavanaugh, the late Clayton, Mary Jean and Lorraine Kavanaugh. She was predeceased by her husbands, Thomas C. Mills, Glenn Harrison and Douglas Raymond.
Bernie was a proud graduate of Viterbo College in La Crosse and the Art Institute of Chicago. She was an accomplished writer, editor, actress and artist. A lifelong member of the Wheaton Drama Club, Bernie had a bright, sparkly personality full of energy and love of life. She could light up a room with her smile and grace … and often did. Bernardine embodied kindness and was beloved by many.
Visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. with family remembrances 7 p.m. Monday, July 30, at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Road, in Wheaton. Interment Private.
For information 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com.