LA CROSSE — Bernetta Louise “Molly” Ebner, 95, of La Crosse passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Springbrook Assisted Living in Onalaska with family by her side.

She was born in Viroqua, Wis., on October 13, 1926, to Kenneth “Ted” and Bernice (Reed) Knutson. As a young girl, her family moved to La Crosse, where she attended La Crosse Public Schools and later graduated from Logan High School in 1944.

Molly married Kenneth F. Ebner at St. James the Less Catholic Church in La Crosse on August 10, 1946. She worked at home raising her family for many years before she began working as the administrator and eventually President of the Burlington Credit Union in La Crosse for thirteen years. Molly was a longtime, active member of St. James in La Crosse.

Molly is survived by her children: Janet Jerue of La Crosse, Susan (Terry) Erickson of La Crosse, Kenneth J. (Carrie) Ebner of La Crosse, Thom (Ingrid) Ebner of Appleton, Wis., and Jamie (Lynn) Ebner of Sylva, N. Car.; 15 grandchildren; and 29 great grandchildren. She is further survived by a brother, Kenneth (Jean) Knutson of La Crosse; a sister-in-law, Patti (Joe) Desch of Madison, Wis.; and several nieces and nephews.

Molly was preceded in death by her husband, Ken, on December 30, 1985; her parents; a sister, Bernadeen “Fuzzy” Roberts and her husband, Howard; her Ebner family in-laws, a son-in-law, Harold Jerue; a niece, Allison Roberts; and her lifelong best friend Betty Warren.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 20, at 12:00 p.m. at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Avenue South in La Crosse. Father Robert Letona will officiate. Entombment will follow in St. Francis of Assisi Mausoleum in the Catholic Cemetery alongside her beloved husband, Ken. There will be a visitation at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services, with a luncheon following the service at the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center, 1433 Rose Street, La Crosse.

Molly’s family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Mayo Hospice and to the caring staff at Springbrook Assisted Living who provided such loving care to Molly over the last five years.

Molly was very proud to be the longest living benefactor to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater La Crosse. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in her honor to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater La Crosse’s Education Fund.

Molly’s complete obituary and an online guest book can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.