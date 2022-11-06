Bernice (Bonnie) Jeanette Powell

LA CROSSE — Bernice Jeanette Powell, 92, of La Crosse, Wis., passed away November 4, 2022, at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center.

Bonnie was born on March 13, 1930, to Otto and Agnes Johnson.

After graduating from West Salem High School she attended La Crosse Beauty School.

She married Earl Powell on September 23, 1950, in West Salem, Wis. Together they farmed in Gills Coulee for nine years, and then moved to Hamburg Ridge and farmed there until retiring in 1992.

Bonnie volunteered at Our Savior's Lutheran Church helping serve Come For Supper and was very active with the quilting group.

She is survived by her three daughters, Barbara (Ed) Hansen, Christine (William) Smiley and Susan (Dave) Marsolek; six grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Gene (Maralyn) Powell; sisters-in-law: Bev Jandt and Sharon Horstman.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; father and mother-in-law, Irvin and Frieda Powell; and two sisters: Marie (Marvin) Gust and Elverda (Allen) Guberud; and brothers-in-law.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason Place, Onalaska, Wis. Chaplain Emma Blank will officiate. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

The family would like to thank the staff at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center for their compassion and excellent care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Our Savior's Lutheran Church or Bethany St. Joseph Care Center.