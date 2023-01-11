Bernice "Bun" Johnson

SOLDIERS GROVE—Bernice “Bun”, age 100, of Soldiers Grove, WI passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, at Soldiers Grove Health Services. She was born May 14, 1922, to Carlyle and Ella (Ellefson) Hanson. Bernice married Knute I. Johnson on February 20, 1942. She farmed with her husband many years and worked hard in her garden attending to her flowers. She was an active member of Kickapoo United Lutheran Church including Ladies Aide, Circles, Choir, and many Quilting Bees. Bernice also enjoyed taking care of her calves and many cats, kittens, and other farm animals. Bernice also enjoyed a dance or two with her sister, Ellanora “Babe” Jackson to Good Old Polka music.

Bernice is survived by her children: Kenneth W. (Dixie) Johnson, Bruce R. Johnson, and Kristi E. Johnson; one sister, Ellanora Jackson; one daughter-in-law, Catherine Johnson; four grandchildren: Cathy Jo (Dave) Stilwell, Connie (Barry) Anderson, Carl (Jody) Johnson, and Cherrie Johnson; eight great-grandchildren: Corey, Dane, Ally, and Presley Stilwell, Austin and Riley Anderson, and Tanner (Nicole) Johnson; and two great-great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Grant Johnson.

In addition of her parents, Bernice was preceded in death by her husband, Knute in 2011; one son, John C. Johnson on February 10, 2018; one granddaughter, Glenda; and four siblings: Carlyle “Lars” (Lorraine) Hanson, Alice “Sis” (Chuck) Anderson, Hilda “Duck” Rockwell, and Bea “Honey” Gratz.

A Funeral Service was held on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. at Kickapoo United Lutheran Church. Pastor Carrie Anderson will officiate. A visitation was held from 2:00 p.m. until time of service. Bernice will be laid to rest at the church cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.