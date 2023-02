ONALASKA — Bernice H. Lund, 83, of Onalaska, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023, in her home surrounded by her family. Memorial services will be held on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1215 Redwood Street, Onalaska. Friends may call at the church on Thursday from 12:30 p.m. until the time of services. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Online guestbook and complete obituary available at www.schumacher-kish.com.