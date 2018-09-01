Bernice M. (Forer) Driscoll, 94, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018.
Bernice was born Feb. 13, 1924, in La Crosse, to Joseph and Margaret (Davey) Forer.
She grew up and worked on the family farm in Hokah, Minn., and she also attended school in Hokah, at St. Petes. She went on to work at La Crosse Footwear for 42 years. She was very active in the union as well as becoming president of the union before retiring from The Rubber Mills in 1996.
She loved gardening, flowers and fishing. She enjoyed visiting with friends in the nursing homes and out and about around town. She was a member of the VFW, American Legion and the Moose Lodge.
Her greatest love was her family. She absolutely adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed taking everyone to eat at the Arterial Bar & Grill. This became her second home and extended family. Everybody knew her name!
She is survived by her grandchildren, Darrell (Nicki) Subera, Christine Nelson, Katie (Brent) Wieman; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Samantha, Max, Sully, Ellie; special friend, Betty Villmow; several nieces and nephews; and son in-law, Dave (Mary) Sweeney. She was preceeded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; daughter, Patty (Subera) Sweeney; son-in-law, Darrell Subera; brother, Donald Forer; sister-in-law, Marcela Forer; sister, Janet Schultz; and grandson, Michael Sweeney.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5, at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish, 2006 Weston St., La Crosse. The Rev. Brian D. Konopa will officiate. Burial will follow in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4, at the Schumacher—Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse, where a rosary will be recited at 4 p.m. and again from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the church.
