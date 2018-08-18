VIROQUA — Bernice Marie Hanson, 82, of Viroqua died Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 23, at the Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Pastor Eileen Kuehnl of the Dell United Methodist Church will officiate, with burial at the Dell Cemetery. Friends may call during a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials are preferred. Online condolences may be offered at, and the full obituary is available at www.vossfh.com.
The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker St., in Viroqua is serving the family.