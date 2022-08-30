 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bernice Martha Lange

Bernice Martha Lange

Bernice Martha Lange, 94, of La Crescent, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Heritage Court Assisted Living in Houston, MN.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 2, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Hokah, with visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. Rev. John L. Evans, II, will officiate. Burial will follow in Crucifixion Cemetery in La Crescent with a reception and meal at the La Crescent Event Center from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services is assisting the family. Bernice’s complete obituary and an online guest book are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Is there a best way to brew coffee?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News