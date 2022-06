LA CROSSE — Bert Arthur (Bud) Jenks Sr., 86, of La Crosse passed away in the early morning hours of July 25, 2022, at the VA Memorial Hospital in Tomah. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, at Mt. Calvary Ev. Lutheran Church, 1602 Park Ave., La Crosse, with a memorial service beginning at 11 a.m. and military honors to follow.