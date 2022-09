WINONA—Bert “Sonny” Gile, finished his life journey peacefully in his home on August 29, 2022 at the age of 95.

Services to remember Bert will be on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at Hoff Celebration of Life Center – Goodview. Military Honors will be provided by the American Legion Leon J. Wetzel Post 9 at 1 p.m., followed by a visitation and reception until 4 p.m.