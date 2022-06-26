HOKAH — Bertha Emelia Elsheimer, 101, of Hokah, Minn., passed away June 2, 2022, at Pine View Nursing Home, Caledonia, Minn., where she had been a resident since December of 2021.

Per Berd’s request she will be cremated, no public visitation or funeral service. There will be a graveside service at 12:15 p.m. July 3, 2022, at Peace Church, Crooked Creek, with a light lunch to follow.

A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com.

Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.