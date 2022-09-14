Beth Arlene (Oliver) Hayter

BELOIT - Beth Arlene (Oliver) Hayter, 92, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at The Suites at Beloit Assisted Living, Beloit, WI. Beth was born on August 22, 1930 in Genoa Township to Herman and Alma (Bobst) Oliver. She loved spending time with her family and friends, and enjoyed traveling and making quilts.

Survivors include her daughter, Pauline (David) Clark of Roscoe, IL, son, Randall (Su Ann) Hayter of Davenport, IA; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Beth was predeceased by her parents; eight brothers; and one sister.

A Private Graveside Service for Beth will be held at a later date in the Walnut Mound Cemetery, De Soto, WI. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.

The family would like to give a special thank you to The Suites at Beloit and Beloit Regional Hospice for the care of their mother.