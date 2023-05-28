Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Betsy Bingham Davis was born in New York City on December 11, 1937. She was the daughter of Wheelock Hayward Bingham and Evelyne Feakes Bingham. Growing up, she had the opportunity to live on both coasts, having resided in New York City, N.Y., Bucks County, Pa., and Hillsborough, Calif. Betsy graduated high school from The Spence School on the Upper East Side of New York City. She attended University of California, Berkeley, where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. Betsy completed her Bachelor of Arts degree at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in 1981.

Betsy met the love of her life, Bob Davis, while living in California. They dated prior to going to separate colleges. While Betsy attended UC Berkeley, she met and married Richard Volonte, and had three children. Bob attended Stanford University. He married and had four children. After both marriages ended, Bob and Betsy were reunited with the help of family members. They wed on July 28, 1973, and were married for 48 years until Bob's death in 2021. Their unyielding love for each other was always front and center in all that they did in life. The story of “Bob and Betsy: high school sweethearts who found each other again after many years” was often told.

Betsy and Bob enjoyed travelling together and had the opportunity to explore much of the world. Trips to Africa, Central America, South America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East would always end in a wonderful collection of beautiful pictures and amazing stories being shared with friends and family for many years. They had a love for the Pacific Northwest and often spent time at the Oregon Coast, attended plays at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in Ashland and enjoyed the beauty of Vancouver Island in British Columbia, Canada.

Betsy found many opportunities to volunteer in her community. When younger, she was a member of the Junior League of San Francisco. Later in life, she worked tirelessly as a CASA volunteer in Multnomah County, Ore., to advocate for children navigating the court and foster care systems. She worked as a Volunteer Director at Tryon Creek State Park, helping to create and maintain access to one of Oregon's beautiful wildlife areas. Betsy was an active member of the altar guild at both Christ Episcopal Church in La Crosse, Wis., and Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Portland, Ore.

Betsy enjoyed daily walks through the Northwest neighborhood with her beloved black Labrador, Gracie, and regularly trekked through Portland's Forest Park with friends. Betsy was the best mother that anyone could wish for in life. Having blended two families when she and Bob reunited, Betsy always put her seven children first. She helped guide their paths, each different and each equally accomplished, and ensured that all her children were encouraged, coached, and loved even through difficult times. Betsy dearly loved all her grandchildren as well and cherished the time spent with them. Betsy was very close to her brother, Richard Wheelock Bingham, and although they were often living on opposite coasts, they took every opportunity to see each other and talked regularly. Dick Bingham predeceased Betsy in 2015.

Betsy died peacefully May 15, 2023, with loved ones at her bedside. Betsy is survived by her seven children, Robert Burwell Davis, D. Taylor Davis, David Bingham Volonte, Gina Volonte, Mattson Copthorne Davis, Donald Henry Volonte, and Margaret Nelson Burchill; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; four nieces and four nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be directed to an organization that Betsy dearly loved, Guide Dogs for the Blind (https://www.guidedogs.com).