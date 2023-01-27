Bette A. Andrews, nee Clement, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2023 at her home in the Town of Sheboygan. Bette was 89 when she passed. She was born June 1, 1933 at St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan. She attended high school in New Holstein and nursing school in Milwaukee.

Bette married Quyntin Andrews on June 9, 1956. They lived in many places including Wisconsin, Michigan and Illinois. The places she loved the most were Sheboygan, Shawano and Tomah, Wisconsin. Bette is survived by her husband; five daughters: Lynda (Carl) Babino of Waupaca, Lynda’s twin, Lynette (Randy) Gibbs of Crivitz, Robin (Richard) Madson of Waupaca, Karen (Dennis) Clark of Tomah and Nancy Carey who lived with Bette and Quyntin in Sheboygan; her brother, John (Pat) Clement; 17 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Beata (nee Goebel) and Martin Clement; sister, Carol DeZur; a grandchild and a great-grandchild. She is also preceded in death by dear family friends: Gerry Yahn, Fran and Ivy Flint, and Kathy and Jerry Schaefer.

Bette worked as a nurse her entire career and retired in 1998 as a Head Nurse at Tomah Veterans Hospital. She loved bowling and was on many bowling leagues in Shawano, Tomah, and Sheboygan. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and took many camping trips as her children were growing up with Fran and Ivy Flint and their family. She and Quyntin went on countless trips with their very dear friends, Carol and Gerry Yahn. Bette and Carol went to nursing school together and have remained lifelong best friends and visited each other often. Carol and Bette were sisters of the heart!

Bette loved giving back to her community and volunteered at the Neighbor to Neighbor Food Pantry in Tomah as well as the food pantry at Calvary Lutheran Church for many years. In addition to the food pantry, Bette was on the alter guild, sang in the choir, and played bells while being a member at Calvary. She also volunteered at the St. Nicholas Hospital gift shop.

The celebration of Bette’s life took place on Saturday, January 21st at Calvary Lutheran Church in Sheboygan. Family and friends may express their condolences online at www.reinboldfh.com. The family will hold a private burial at a later date.