DENTON, Texas — Bettie L. Ferrier, 81, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 28, 2023, in Denton, Texas, with family by her side. The Rite of Committal, for family and friends, will be held on Saturday, June 17, at 10:00 a.m. at the St. Joseph Mausoleum in the Catholic Cemetery, 519 Losey Blvd. S., La Crosse, Wis. Her funeral service and Celebration of Life were held on Saturday, May 13, in Frisco, Texas.