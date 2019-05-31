Betty A. Erickson
WESTBY — Betty A. Erickson, 82, of Westby passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Gundersen Health System surrounded by her family.
She was born July 23, 1936, to Hjalmer and Hilda (Tomtengen) Jacobson at Avalanche. Betty was united in marriage to Alf Erickson April 18, 1964, in Soldiers Grove. After her mother had passed, she helped raise her younger siblings. She graduated from Viroqua High School. She stayed home and raised five kids, and in the late 80s she started working at Old Town Inn, cleaning and worked there for many years. She also worked at WCCU cleaning.
Betty enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Many Sunday mornings she spent with her Sunday Brunch friends. Betty played many hands of cards with friends at Halverson’s Apartment and was part of VFW Auxiliary and Norseland Nursing Home Auxiliary. She was known for her potato donuts by many.
Survivors include children, Eugene (Brenda) Jacobson of Brodhead, Edward (Sarah) Erickson of Cashton, Judy Moe (Richard Koenig) of Westby, Alan (Samantha) Erickson of Cashton, Tina (Michael) of Eyota, Minn.; grandchildren, Erik Jacobson, Cassandra (Christopher) Brewster, Connor Brown, Alex and Darci Erickson, and Taylor and Tyler Sass; great-granddaughter, Maci Brewster; stepgrandchildren, Nick Ripley, Casey (Heath) Duxbury, Georgia (Mark) Huntzicker, Erica Thompson, Trent Thompson and Shelbi (Kyle) Poeppel; stepgreat-grandchildren, Braeden and Memphis Brewster and McKenzie and Jackson Poeppel; sisters, Marilyn (Raymond) Solberg of Beloit, Wis.; and in-laws, Helen (Elnor) Haugen of Coon Valley, Elvera (Bob) Radloff of Janesville, Wis.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alf; her parents; and her siblings, Alf Jacobson, Ernest Jacobson, Sherman Jacobson, Beverly Oium, Edith Lindvig, Myra Schuler, Fredrick Jacobson, Steven Jacobson, David Jacobson, Jeanette Fanta and Leland Jacobson.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church. Pastor Dan Wollman will officiate. Burial will follow in the Country Coon Prairie Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials are preferred. Online condolences may be offered at www.VossFH.com.
The Vosseteig Funeral Home of Westby is serving the family. (608) 634-2100.