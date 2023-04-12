WESTBY—Betty Ann Schroeder, 89, of Westby, passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023, at Norseland Nursing Home. She was born on September 15, 1933, to Henry and Irene (Erickson) Kansier in La Crosse. She graduated from Viroqua High School in 1952. She married Arlen Schroeder on August 23, 1952, at Zion Lutheran Church. Betty worked at NCR in Viroqua for many years until her retirement. She also worked at Helping Hands and did volunteer work.

Survivors include her children: Randal (Judy) Schroeder of Fort Collins, CO, Michele (Fred) Pederson of Danbury, WI, Richard (Jody) Schroeder of Newton, WI, Suzanne (Mark) Halvorsen of Plymouth, MN, Gregory (Stef) Schroeder of Westby, Amy (David) Potter of Dixon, IL, Cynthia Juliar of Burnsville, MN, and Scott (Becky) Schroeder of Coon Valley; 13 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Arlen; and her brothers: Ronald, and David Kansier.

A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, April 14, 2023, at Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby. Pastor Alyssa Weaver will officiate. Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service.

Betty will be laid to rest at Westby Coon Prairie Cemetery.

