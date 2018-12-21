Betty Billyard (née Hornby), 90, passed away Nov. 25, 2018, at Jefferson Memory Care, Jefferson, Wis.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; and one brother; and several sisters. She is survived by her four children; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; her only living sibling, James Hornby; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was the first woman to be hired as deputy sheriff of Vernon County in 1979.
Her family will host a memorial service in Viroqua, in the spring at a location and time to be announced at a later date.