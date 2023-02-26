LA CROSSE — Betty C. Kalaher, 93, of La Crosse, passed away at Gundersen Health System Sunday evening February 19, 2023, surrounded by family.

She was born December 12, 1929, in Hixton, Wis., to Lawrence and Eugenia Chapple. After graduating from Hixton high school in 1947, Betty enrolled in the nursing program at St. Francis School of Nursing and graduated in 1951. Betty worked at various facilities as a Registered Nurse including St. Francis Hospital, the UW-L health center, La Crosse County, and La Crosse Lutheran Hospital.

On December 12, 1957, she married Richard E. Nelson. They later divorced. On October 5, 1985, she married Miles J. Kalaher, and he preceded her in death on December 28, 1995.

In her younger days, Betty was active in many capacities including behind-the-scenes in the La Crosse Community Theatre, the Order of the Eastern Star in the Masonic Temple, and was active in conservative politics — so much so, that she shook hands with presidential candidates John F. Kennedy in 1960 and George W. Bush in 2000.

Betty also enjoyed being a gourmet cook, interior decorating, summer boating on the Mississippi and Black rivers, and spending time with Miles at the cottage in St. Germaine, Wis., with family and friends.

In addition, Betty enjoyed travel with her friend Kathy, and visited a variety of places in the world, including Morocco in Africa. Betty had an out-going, friendly and colorful personality by which she made many friends and acquaintances. She was always good with children, and never hesitated to invite neighbors and friends to dinner. She also received many compliments from various people for her stylish dressing and fine jewelry.

Betty is survived by two sons: Scott L. Nelson of La Crosse, and Peter (Bonnee) Nelson of Lakeway, Texas; two grandchildren: Nicole (Russadell) Buzard of Juneau, Alaska, and Drew (Jessica) Nelson of Lakeway, Texas; three nephews: Mark, Pat (Susan), and Layne (Denise) Chapple all of the Twin Cities area.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by a brother, Rolland in 2016; and his wife, Darlene in 2019; two aunts; and several cousins.

As per Betty's wishes, there will be no funeral services. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services are assisting the family and Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com. A memorial celebration commemorating Betty's life will be announced at a later time.