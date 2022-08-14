Betty Engelien was born on July 27, 1928, in La Crosse, Wis., to Ted and Edith Harris, and returned to the Lord on August 11, 2022. She married Arild Engelien on June 18, 1947. Together they were blessed with 70 years of marriage. Growing up on the family farm in Centerville made for a wonderful childhood. With 6 daughters and no sons, Betty proved to be her dad’s right hand person in the barn where she took pride in milking the cows in record time.

Betty was a homemaker and worked as a cashier at Citizens State Bank in Trempealeau. She enjoyed baking, playing cards, reading, golfing, weekly Friday night gatherings, and spending time with her family. She was active throughout her life in community organizations and Mount Calvary Lutheran Church. Betty and Arild were charter members of the church.

Betty will lovingly be remembered by her son Ted (Nancy) Engelien, Trempealeau, Wis., daughter Rhonda (Fran) Runkel, Rushford, Minn., daughter Judy (Phil) DeAngelis, Paradise Valley, Ariz.; Goddaughter Debbie Fraust, Ettrick, Wis.; grandchildren: Matt, Signe (Niall), Angie, Mark (Suzy), Josiah (Lauren), Weston; great-grandchildren: Brode, Keaton, Foster, MaKayla, Tanner, Ava, Jacob; sisters: Winnie Grover, Wanda Sacia, Peg Hilton and Lois (Cletus) Casey; brother-in-law, Irv Wagner; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband Arild in 2017, parents, sister Norma Jean Wagner, brothers-in-law Carroll Sacia, Les Grover, Wendell Hilton, Bob (Bev) Engelien, and sister-in-law Beulah Elling.

The family thanks the in-home caregivers and Gundersen Hospice staff for the excellent care given to Betty.

Following Betty’s wishes, a private family funeral will take place at a later date. Dickinson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com to share online condolences. Her life was filled with many blessings and she was grateful for all the friends and loved ones she met before completing her life’s journey.