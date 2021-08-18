 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Betty J. LaDouceur

Betty J. LaDouceur

{{featured_button_text}}

LA CROSSE—Betty J. LaDouceur, 95, of La Crosse, passed away Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Eagle Crest South.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 400 West Ave. Pastor Richard Pamperin will officiate and burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com

Brian J. Dickinson

Office# 608-784-0135 Fax# 608-784-0126

La Crosse, Onalaska & Holmen

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News