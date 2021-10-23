Betty J. Nerby

She spent her younger years in Holmen, Wisconsin where she married her high school sweetheart and love of her life Sanford (Sandy) Nerby. They moved to Rochester, Minnesota in the 1950’s and she devoted her life to raising her children. Betty was an avid golfer and belonged to many Rochester golf leagues, winning several championships and building lifelong friendships. She was proud to make a hole-in-one at Northern Hills (hole #3). For 18 years she was the Director of the Miss Rochester Scholarship Program and helped hundreds of young ladies build confidence and personal development. Betty was a fantastic cook and enjoyed hosting holiday parties for her family. You could always find her freshly cooked food and baked goods as soon as you walked into her home. Best chocolate chip cookies on the planet! The family would like to thank all the caregivers at Mayo Hospice. They described Betty as a lady who was “All class with a little bit of sass”. Betty will be missed by many.