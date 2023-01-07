Betty Jane Klungtvedt, age 86, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Services in Rushford. Betty was born on June 12, 1936 in Winona, the daughter of Leo and Erna (Ledebuhr) Nowlan. Betty was raised in Hart Township with her sisters and attended the small, one-classroom school in Hart; she graduated from Rushford high school and went on to work for Winona National Bank. She met the love of her life, Harvey Klungtvedt, at a dance and they became lifelong dance partners soon after; they were united in marriage on October 22, 1955 and their union was blessed with two sons.

Betty and Harvey successfully tended to their farm for many years together and Betty kept vegetable gardens to go with their dairy cattle and crops. Betty was a very proud, active member of Rushford Lutheran Church with the ladies’ aide and circle.

Betty will always be remembered by her sons, Scot and Randy Klungtvedt, both of Winona; grandchildren: Mike (Jamie), Mark, Alicia, and Christopher Klungtvedt; two great-grandchildren: Tre and Jada; and great-great-grandchildren: Serenity and Zander; as well as her niece, other extended family, and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years, Harvey Klungtvedt; parents, Leo and Erna; sisters: Mary Keeler and Karen Odell.

A Funeral Service for Betty will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, January 9 at the Hoff Funeral Home of Rushford. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service from 1:00 to 2:00 PM. Interment will be held at Rushford Lutheran Cemetery. www.hofffuneral.com