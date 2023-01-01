Betty Jane Schneider
WINONA - Betty Jane Schneider, age 98, of Winona, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022, at Benedictine - St. Anne in Winona.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Winona. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.