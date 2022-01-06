Betty Jean Dwyer, passed away from Parkinson’s Disease on December 23, 2021 at Springbrook Assisted Living Center in Onalaska. She was born on January 3, 1931 to Burton and Florence (Johnson) Knudtson in Jackson County.

Betty is survived by her husband Ervin; brothers: Roger (Jean), and Wayne; a sister Ethel, and a sister-in-law Carol. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Calvin, Jerry and Leslie, sisters: Beverly and Diane, and sisters-in-law: Clarice and Barb.

Betty and Ervin were married for 70 years. They were married in 1951 at St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral in La Crosse. Betty and Ervin raised three children: Randy (married to Sharon), Candy (married to Otis Schilling), and Kim (married to James Larson). They have two grandchildren: Austin Dwyer, and Abigail Larson.

Betty had a beautiful smile and warm, gentle demeanor. She was kind to everyone she met. She enjoyed golfing, hiking in the Arizona desert, curling (for many years), cross country skiing (in her younger years), and canoeing. Her favorite hobbies were painting, ceramics, reading and sewing. In her later years, she became a Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packer fan.

Betty graduated from Holmen High School. She worked at the Auto-Lite and then went to school to become a secretary. She worked as a secretary in the Guidance Office at Lincoln Junior High School for 21 years.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Onalaska. Msgr. Steven Kachel will officiate. A visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM before the mass. Private burial will be held after at the Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum in La Crosse. A memorial for friends and family will be held at a later date. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation services of La Crosse are in charge of arrangements. A livestream of the Mass will be available on the Schumacher-Kish Facebook page. A link is available at www.schumacher-kish.com, where an online guestbook is also available.