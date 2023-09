LA CROSSE—Betty Jean Ehlo passed away peacefully on August 28, 2023 at the age of 75. Services will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in La Crosse on Saturday October 14th, 2023. Visiting hours will begin at 10:00 a.m. and a service will follow at 11:00 a.m. After the service, a luncheon will be held at church as well. Burial to take place at a later date.