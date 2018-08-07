HOLMEN — Betty Joan Christianson, 83, passed away Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, at the Bethany Riverside Care Center.
She was born Jan. 14, 1935, to Verne and Melvin Glennie in North Bend, Wis.
Betty was baptized and confirmed in the North Bend Presbyterian Church. She graduated from Melrose High School in May of 1953 and Sept. 5, 1953, she was united in marriage to Donald E. Christianson. They lived in Holmen and she was a member of the Holmen Lutheran Church and the Holmen American Legion Auxiliary. Betty was employed by the U.S. Postal Service from 1969 until her retirement in 1992.
She is survived by her three grandchildren, Laan, Grace and Donovan Christianson; brother-in-law, Glen Hardie; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Marietta Buchner.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald; and her three sons, Jeff, David and Paul; and her sister, Joyce.
Per her wishes there will be no funeral service. At 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 10, Betty’s ashes will be placed in the ground at Evergreen Cemetery in North Bend.
Please direct any donations you would like to make on behalf of Betty, to the Humane Society. Online condolences may be given to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.