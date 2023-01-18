Betty L. Brown, 93, of Buffalo City, WI, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Dec. 26, 2022. Betty was born July 3, 1929, to Frank and Lillian (Klose) Sass. Betty grew up on a dairy farm in Pepin, WI. After graduating from Pepin High School she moved to Winona, MN where she met Robert "Bob" Brown. They married Nov. 30, 1949 and moved to Buffalo City, WI in 1960. As a loving mother she enjoyed sewing dresses for her daughters, making baked goods every Friday, and could often be seen riding her bike around town with her dog Kippy in a basket. In 1970 she took a job as Deputy Clerk of Circuit Court of Buffalo County before being elected as Clerk of Circuit Court and retiring from her position in 1994. After her and Bob retired, they wintered in Arizona, traveled through Europe, took family cruises, and bus trips to MN and WI casinos. Much of their time was spent with their children and grandchildren.