Please join us for Betty Kendrick’s celebration of life on January 7, 2023 from 3:30 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at the Concordia Ballroom, La Crosse, WI. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. At 4:00 p.m. an hour long silent Quaker Meeting will take place from 4:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. We ask that people arriving between 4:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. to enter quietly and find a seat in the meeting. After the Quaker Meeting, friends will gather to raise a toast to Betty, and share in the celebration of her life.