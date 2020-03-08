Betty Lou (Rhodes) Woodruff

One of Betty’s proudest accomplishments was being the founder and “Master Planner” for Lights Over North La Crosse. Her extraordinary efforts have resulted in this festive display being an annual November celebration, that we all know and will love for many generations to come.

Her love for and dedicated service to, the city of La Crosse, have been an example of service and commitment to all of us. In 2016, the Mayor of La Crosse proclaimed November 26, as “Betty Woodruff Day.” The proclamation recognized that “Betty’s dedication to North La Crosse has been an example of lasting passion and persistence advocating for the North La Crosse community.”

Betty felt very blessed to have such a loving, supportive family, many fabulous friends and wonderful neighbors.

She will be remembered for her sense of humor, positive attitude, enthusiasm, dedication and adventuresome spirit. She will also be remembered as the life of the party, the volunteer who gave so much of her time and of herself, the friend you could count on and a strong pillar in the La Crosse community.