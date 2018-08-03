Betty Lou Ruud, 88, of La Crosse went to her eternal home Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018.
Betty was born March 1, 1930, to Wenzel and Julianna (Michalski) Ikert. She graduated from Central H.S. in 1948 where she was a member of the all-girls drum corps. She married Walter E. Ruud April 2, 1949, at Trinity Lutheran Church and together they had four children.
Betty was an employee of Lutheran Hospital. She began working in Emergency while still in High School in the late 1940s, eventually working as a supervisor of admitting and patient services, and retired Dec. 10, 2012. She enjoyed her winter visits to Florida with her sister Lorraine and loved to see the crocus bloom on her birthday every year.
She is survived by her sons, Douglas (Jo Lynn), John (Judi); daughters, Theresa (William) Heiser and Jennifer (Robert) Bauer; 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren with an additional two on the way, and her sisters, Lorraine Weber and Sally (Wayne) Orr.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; a sister, Joyce; sister-in-law, Adeline Sturgis; brother-in-law, Godtfred “Bob” Ruud, George Ruud and Robert Weber; a great-granddaughter, Eleanor Ruud; nephews, Billy Weber, Bart Orr and Kurt Orr.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 6, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2135 Weston St., La Crosse. Pastor Bruce Iverson will officiate and burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family Monday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until time of services. The Dickinson Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association or the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be given to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.