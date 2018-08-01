Betty Lou Ruud, 88, of La Crosse passed away Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, at her home at Eagle Crest South.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 6, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2135 Weston St., La Crosse. Pastor Bruce Iverson will officiate and burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 9:30 a.m. until time of services Monday at the church.
Online condolences may be given to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com. A full obituary will be provided.