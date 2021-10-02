 Skip to main content
Betty Lou Schultz, 95, of La Crosse, died on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 in her home. Funeral services and a complete obituary will be announced by the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse.

