Betty Lou Small

TOMAH - Betty Lou Small, 91, of Tomah, died on Saturday, August 6, 2022. On November 12, 1930, Betty was born to Orville and Ruth (Greenlee) Mayo in Fenton, Michigan. Betty was a graduate of East Tawas High School in 1948. On May 13, 1950, Betty was united in marriage to Richard Carl Small. Richard and their two children, a daughter, Luann and a son, Richard, preceded her in death. Betty will be missed by all that knew and loved her.

Betty is survived by Carl W. Small; Allen P. Small; Joseph Plummer; Robert Plummer; a daughter-in-law, Doreen Small; her great-grandchildren: Aria Small, Ellie Small, Ezri Small, Mya Small, Giovanni Whipple-Small and many nieces and nephews.

Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Richard C. Small; a daughter, Luann Small; and a son, Richard A. Small.

A Prayer Service was held on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 2:30 P.M. at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home. Family and friends were invited to a visitation that will be held from 2:00 P.M. till the start of the service. Burial was in the Warren Mills Cemetery.