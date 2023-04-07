Betty Mae (Zitzner) Fredrickson passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Monday, April 3, 2023 at the age of 77. She was born on April 1, 1946, to Orbin and Helen (Runice) Zitzner in Viroqua. She was confirmed at Liberty Pole United Methodist Church and graduated from Viroqua High School.

On June 29, 1963, she married her high school sweetheart, Jerry Alfred Fredrickson at Liberty Pole United Methodist Church. Together they created a beautiful life surrounded by what was most precious to them, their family and friends. They went on to be faithful members at Liberty Pole, raising their children in this special family church where many generations worshipped together. In later years, they became members of Viroqua Church of Christ and New Life Community Church. Betty’s love of the Lord was evidenced by anyone who knew her. She loved learning and bringing others to know God by teaching Sunday School and Bible School, leading youth group and attending adult Bible studies.

While her children were young, she worked part time at Mueller Implement in Viroqua as a bookkeeper. Her career at First National Bank (now Citizens First Bank) began in 1975. She started as a teller and retired in 2011 as a Vice President after 36 years of service. Her work family at First National Bank meant the world to her. In addition to her bank career, she sold Home Interiors for a number of years, worked as an EMT with Tri-State Ambulance, and owned the clothing store City Limits with her two sisters.

She loved the time spent with her “Birthday Club” and “Card Club” friends, where good food, stories and laughs were plentiful. She was a marathon shopper and loved decorating her home for the seasons, making everyone feel welcomed and loved. There are many memories of her lifelong friends, lovingly referred to as “The Friday Night Gang,” enjoying a fish fry, a game of cards, and vacationing together over the years. Especially cherished was the time she spent with her family, including trips to Disney World, attending her grandchildren’s events, holiday gatherings, home projects and birthday parties. Her loving heart, sense of humor and welcoming smile will always be treasured.

She is survived by her children: Sheri (Trent) Strangstalien of Viroqua, Mark (Jacque) Fredrickson of Mt. Horeb, and Tracy (Tony) Jaynes of Baraboo; seven grandchildren: Stefanie Strangstalien (Nick Hendricks), Jennifer (Alexander) Haberman, Jacob (Claire) Strangstalien, Drew Fredrickson, Brett Fredrickson, Allison Jaynes, and Benjamin Jaynes; her sisters and brothers-in-law: Rita and John Burckhardt, Debra Nedland-Erman and Ron Erman; several nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Fredrickson; her parents: Orbin and Helen Zitzner; her brother, Edward; her brothers-in-law: Blayne Nedland, Wayne, Richard, and Ronald Fredrickson; and her sisters-in-law: Luan Fredrickson, and Frances Fredrickson.

Betty’s family would like to thank their friends and family for their countless acts of love and kindness over these last difficult years. Special thanks to Janet Noggle, and the staff at Bethel Oaks and Vernon Manor for the loving care they provided.

Written by Betty to her children after the passing of her father, “There are very few people who are lucky enough to be a part of such a special family. There is nothing in this life more precious than our family, no matter how valuable.” Our sweet mother, blessed be her memory.

In lieu of flowers, a gift to the Alzheimer’s Association can be made.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Viroqua Church of Christ. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 7, at Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Additional visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church. Betty will be laid to rest at the Viroqua Cemetery.