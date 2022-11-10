Betty May Monroe

Betty May was born May 28, 1928, to Ambrose and Frieda (Koopmann) Monroe on her grandparents’ farm near Castalia, IA. She was baptized and confirmed at Peace United Church of Christ, Elkader, IA. She graduated from Marquette High School, Marquette, IA and attended Elkader Junior College, Elkader, IA. She was employed at Northwestern Bell for 41 years. She started as a switchboard operator, moved through various positions in the company and retired as staff manager. Her promotions also moved her from Elkader to Minneapolis, MN and Omaha, NE. After retiring she taught word processing part time at Wang Laboratory and later “Intro to Personal Computers” to senior citizens. She moved to Winona in 2004 to be closer to her family.She is a member of First Congregational United Church of Christ, Winona, where she volunteered on different activities and committees, including moderator of council. Betty also enjoyed sewing, quilting (making crib quilts for Bundles of Love charity and free motion quilting), reading, doing genealogy for three prolific families (Koopmann, Monroe and Henkes), collecting antiques, and volunteered at the Winona County History Center and the Minnesota Marine Art Museum. Betty was formerly active in the Whispering Pines Townhome Association, Inc., serving as past president of the Board and in other positions.