DE PERE, Wis. — Elizabeth “Betty” Weigel, 91, De Pere, passed away late Saturday night, Sept.1, 2018.
Betty was born Aug. 25, 1927, in Osseo, Wis., to the late James William and Laura Jane (Fox) Johnson. On Aug. 6, 1949, she married Jack Weigel at First Congregational Church in La Crosse, and they celebrated 67 years of marriage.
After raising four children, Betty, a talented seamstress, worked for 20 years at Northwest Fabrics. She was also an active member of First Congregational United Church of Christ, De Pere.
Betty is survived by her children, Jane (Ted) Conard, Jerry (LuAnne) Weigel and Jennifer (Jeff) Meeuwsen; four grandchildren, Lissa Siebers, Appleton, Wis., Chris (Stephanie) Conard, Milwaukee, Shelby (John) Schweitzer, Appleton, and Katy Conard and boyfriend, Sam, Kewaunee, Wis. She also has six great-grandchildren, Kael, Delaney,and Camden Schweitzer, Romy and Rheo Siebers and Rosianna Conard. She is also survived by her brother, Jim Johnson; her sister, Jean Howard; and her cat, Rosie.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; and a son, Jeff.
Friends may call for a time of fellowship and remembrance from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, at First Congregational UCC, 1018 Cedar St., De Pere. A memorial service for Betty will follow at 6 p.m. with the Rev. Nancy Zorn Micke officiating.
A memorial fund will be established for First Congregational UCC. Betty’s family wants to thank Pastor Nancy, Betty’s many great friends, and the staff at Unity Hospice. Betty also asked us to thank Dr. Ron Baylor for all the peanut butter cookies.
