VIROQUA — Beuford W. Olson, 89, of Viroqua died Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 24, at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Viroqua. Pastor Yvonne Marshall will officiate. Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23, at the Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker/Hwy. 56, in Viroqua. Friends may also call from 10 a.m. till the time of service Friday at the church.
In lieu of plants or flowers, memorials to the family are preferred. To view the full obituary and offer online condolences, visit www.VossFH.com. The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker St. in Viroqua is serving the family.