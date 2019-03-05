Beulah May Fuhrman
FERRYVILLE -- Beulah May Fuhrman, 86, of rural Ferryville passed away Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at Soldiers Grove Health Services (Sannes-Skogdalen).
She was born Aug. 19, 1932, near Arlington, Iowa, to William and Martha (Crist) Manchester. She attended country school and graduated from Lamont High School in 1951. On Dec. 1, 1953, she married Glen G. Fuhrman at United Methodist Church in Strawberry Point, Iowa. They were the parents of three children. Beulah worked as a waitress, but her love was being a mother and a farm wife. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, embroidery and sewing. She was a wonderful cook and loved cooking meals and baking for her family. She was an avid reader and loved music. She loved spending time with her family, especially playing cards and games with her children and husband. She was a proud member of the Retreat United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the Retreat UMW.
She is survived by her loving children, John (Sharon) of Puyallup, Wash., Patricia (Bill) of Cadiz, Ky., and Doug of Ferryville; five grandchildren, Laura, Amy, David, Daniel and Sarah; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Ronald (Mae) of Manchester, Iowa; brother-in-law, Charlie of Dundee, Iowa; sister-in-law, Carnell of Strawberry Point; as well as many other nieces, nephews, family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glen; siblings, Darlene (Karl), Mary Ann, Lewis and Marlin (Charlolette); as well as many other family and friends.
A memorial service was held Sunday, March 3, at the Retreat United Methodist Church, with Pastor Pam Harkema officiating. Family and friends called from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service at the church. A fellowship luncheon followed the service. Online condolences may be left at www.thorsonfuneralhome.com.
