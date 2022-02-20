 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Beverly A. Austin

LEON—Beverly A. Austin, 90, of Leon, passed away Friday, February 18, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health System, La Crosse.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at First Congregational Church of Leon with Reverend Donald Ehler officiating. Burial will be in Leon Cemetery, Leon.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com

Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.

