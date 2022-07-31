Beverly “Bev” Jean Marco, our beloved Mom, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Bethany Riverside Transitional Care in La Crosse, Wis. After a long, courageous battle with Lewy Body Disease. She was born on August 21, 1939, to Clarence (Whitey) Sharlow and Edna (Heubner) Vinson.

Mom worked at Trane Company for over 36 years where she was fortunate enough to meet wonderful lifelong friends: Nancy, Kathy, Betty, Lori and all the other “Trane Girlfriends.”

After retirement, mom continued to enjoy reading, crossword puzzles, gambling trips, watching her grandchildren participate in sports and activities, as well as spending time with family.

Survivors include four daughters: Jean Marco Lyles, Barb (Bill) Lanzel, Kathy (Bob) Maney, and Bobbi Wiedman; four grandchildren: Jenny Marco, Emily (Ben Jorgensen) Lanzel, Abby (Lucas) Warren, and Robert Maney; two great-grandchildren: Gus and Gigi Jorgensen; two siblings: Bill Sharlow and Betty (Fred) Voight.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Donna Miller and her sister-in-law, Mary Sharlow.

Special thanks to the staff at Bethany Riverside Transitional Care for taking such good care of our mom, especially in her last days.

At Mom’s request, there will be no funeral or memorial service. Bye Mom, we’ll miss you.