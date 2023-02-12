Beverly R. Sanborn, “Bev,” 94, passed away on February 6, 2023. She was born November 17, 1928, in Vernon County, Wis., to Alfred and Lillian (Zube) Lothen. Growing up on the family farm, she moved to La Crosse, Wis., where she worked for the phone company, Trane Company, and Our Savior’s Lutheran Church.

In 1960, she married Duane Sanborn and together they raised three children, Laura, John, and David. Active with school and church activities, she was helpful, caring, and welcoming to all. She hosted numerous holiday gatherings and was supportive of her children providing advice and opportunities for them to explore and learn.

To say that Bev was just a social person would be an understatement. She loved talking with her family and friends and genuinely cared about how everyone was doing. In addition to being a sociable person, Bev enjoyed traveling. Whether it be a car ride to Viroqua or a cross country trip, she truly loved seeing the sights. In her younger years, she traversed the United States and Mexico with her close friends. Later, she and Duane visited Europe as well as various tropical locations.

Bev is survived by her children: Laura, John, and David (Lauren); sisters-in-law: Ruth Olene Lothen, Phyllis Lothen; and nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Duane, Bev was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Robert and Harvey; sister, Beulah “Tootie” Jacobson; and niece, Rose Bustler.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 612 Division St., La Crosse, WI 54601. Visitation will be held at church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Pastor Joanne Richmond will officiate. A private interment will be held at the Viroqua Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 97, La Crosse, WI 54602-0097. An online guestbook and online condolences can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.