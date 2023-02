ST. CROIX FALLS — Beverly Fern (Engler) Pederson, was called to Heaven on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, hours after her 96th birthday. In keeping with Beverly’s modest nature, a private funeral service for her family will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023. Burial will be in the Walnut Mound Cemetery, Retreat, Wis. Online condolences: www.thorsonpopp.com.