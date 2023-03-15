ST. CROIX FALLS—Beverly Fern (Engler) Pederson, was called to Heaven on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, hours after her 96th birthday. Waiting to greet her was her son, Kevin Pederson; her husband, Dale Pederson; her parents, Clyde and Lois (Anderson) Engler; her brother, Donnie; her sisters: Elaine Taylor and Joyce Pederson; and various aunts, uncles and friends.

Beverly enjoyed a simple life. She grew-up in the country, helping with the family farm in the De Soto, WI, area; she always believed that country people were the nicest! She moved to La Crosse at 18 years of age and began working at the Rubber Mills before going on to work for La Crosse County. Beverly was a hard worker with a strong farmgirl work ethic, who provided a safe, comfortable and loving home for her family—she was always there for them. Everyone that met her thought she was just so sweet, and she was! Beverly never had a cross word to say about anyone. She minded her business, did her job, raised her four children, lived and let live!