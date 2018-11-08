Beverly (Luehne) Geary, 94-year-old lifelong La Crosse resident, passed away Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
Beverly was born Jan. 22, 1924, to Francis and Elizabeth (Simon) Luehne. She married Lawrence Geary Sept. 13, 1947.
Beverly was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her brother, Richard; her nephew, Michael; and cousin/forever-friend, Marion Koepke.
She is survived by sisters-in-law, Velma Luehne and Bernice Jensen; along with nieces and nephews.
Beverly requested no services.
The family suggests a contribution to the charity of donor's choice in lieu of memorials.