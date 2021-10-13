Beverly J. Morgan

Beverly J. Morgan, age 91, of Westby, died Thursday, October 7, 2021. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on May 31, 1930, to Garnet Ward Brockelbank and Ethel Rose (Zamba).

She grew up in Princeton, New Jersey, where the family had moved in 1932 to escape the poverty of the Great Depression. Princeton was a wonderful place to grow up and it set the course of her life. One of her delighted recollections was of meeting Albert Einstein when she was an operator at the hospital there.

She married Norman Slamecka in 1951 and gave birth to her eldest—Lynn. She and Norman divorced, and she married Nathaniel Morgan in 1954. She had three more children—Ward, Tamsen, and Bethann.

She embraced the Quaker faith in 1961 and was deeply involved in Quaker activities for her years in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

She received a Bachelor of Education from Temple University in Philadelphia and later returned to school at Trenton State College in New Jersey for her master’s in special education. Beverly completed her degrees while working full time and raising her children as a single mother.

She taught in Special Education from 1970-1990. In 1982, she and George Rowe founded The Quaker School in Horsham—a small elementary school for children with learning differences that is run in the manner of Friends in Pennsylvania.

In 1999, she moved to Westby, Wisconsin to begin what she liked to call her “prairie years.” She loved her adopted small town and was involved in many volunteer activities including Habitat for Humanity, the Westby Historical Society, Westby Lions (with a special project of building the accessible bathrooms at Davidson Park), Bethel Butikk, and other special projects such as the new picnic shelter in Syverson Park.

She is survived by her sister, Eileen Ginter; four children: Lynn, Ward, Tamsen, and Bethann; four grandchildren: Celeste, Joel, Shannon and Garnet, and 10 great grandchildren: Bailey, Ethan, Elijah, Jonah, Moriah, Grant, Moishe, Redford, Eliza and Oswin and beloved foster son, Wayne Johnson.In lieu of flowers, donations to Couleecap (201 Melby St, Westby, WI 54667) are appreciated.

In the Manner of Friends, a Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby. A gathering at the funeral home will follow the service from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. For the safety of everyone, face masks are required. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.