CALEDONIA/EITZEN — Beverly J. Thiele, 92, of Caledonia/Eitzen, Minn., passed away, Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Gundersen Tweeten Care Center in Spring Grove, Minn.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, May 18, 2023, at St. Luke’s Church, Eitzen, Minn. Pastor Michael McCann will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Thursday, both at St. Luke’s Church. The service will also be live streamed on https://www.facebook.com/michael.d.mccann.7?mibextid=LQQJ4d.
Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory of Caledonia, Minn., is in charge of arrangements.
